A new important detail in the Sushant Singh Rajput Case has come forward that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty had ordered 500 grams of drugs i.e. marijuana at his home from Sushant Singh Rajput's residence through a courier. SSR's staff Dipesh Sawant, who is under the custody for 14 days had allegedly given the drug parcel from Sushant's house to the courier boy so that he could deliver at Rhea Chakraborty's place.

The delivery boy who took the drug parcel from SSR's home revealed everything in his statement to the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB). He revealed that he delivered the drugs to Rhea Chakraborty's residence during the Coronavirus lockdown. The Times Now report says that the delivery boy told the NCB that they used to deliver the drug packets along with household items so that if the parcel gets checked, no one doubts on them. The packets were delivered to Showik Chakraborty at Rhea's residence.

The report further says that the delivery boy has identified two people, one of them is Showik and the other one is Dipesh.

Meanwhile, the special NDPS court has rejected the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and four others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug cartel-related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea and the other 5 accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail. The news agency ANI reported the same and wrote on Twitter: “Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda have been rejected by a special court in Mumbai. They’re arrested by NCB in connection with drugs case related to #SushantSinghRajput case.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.