After Rhea Chakraborty’s team opposed CBI inquiry and called Mumbai Police investigation ‘Free And Fair’, Bihar council have stepped up to give its arguments against the Mumbai Police investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case.. The Bihar Council has claimed that there was political pressure on Mumbai Police to cover-up the probe in connection with the case. They even allege that Maharashtra police did not cooperate with the Mumbai Police and IPS officer was ‘forcefully quaraantined’ even after the order was passed. Bihar council has even question that how Mumbai Police interrogated 53 people in connection with the case but did not file even a single FIR. Bihar government calls Mumbai Police investigation a ‘façade’ and claims that they have jurisdiction in the case. Also Read - SSR Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Opposes CBI Probe, Says Mumbai Police Investigation is 'Free And Fair'

Earlier, Rhea’s counsel argued that the Bihar government cannot pass the case to CBI. She further says that Bihar can only lodge zero FIR. Her lawyer further says Sushant Singh Rajput’s father is using influential relatives to frame Rhea Chakraborty. She also states she has been victimised and framed. She further pushes jurisdiction narrative. She even claims that the case is being used for political agenda and has become a ‘political hot potato’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Shruti Modi in Statement to ED: Rhea Chakraborty Took All Decisions For The Late Actor

When Justice Roy asked her if she wants CBI probe as she had demanded it earlier, she responded saying that the case first must go to Mumbai Police. She further stated that she stands by what she had said but the procedure is not being followed. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Seizes Rhea Chakraborty And Family's Mobile Phones

She even questions Sushant’s father, KK Singh, in the court. Certifying Mumbai Police investigation, she tries her best to stall CBI inquiry. Rhea Chakraborty also claims that there was a delay in filing FIR by Bihar Police and claims Bihar’s ‘Interference’. She even claims that the FIR is not ‘not linked with the incident’.