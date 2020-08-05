The Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who broke his silence on his involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case on Tuesday, by calling it dirty politics, gets slammed by actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been on the forefront in the entire battle of nepotism post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The Queen actor shared a series of tweets saying “everyone knows how his father (Uddhav Thackeray) became the CM. Kangana has also raised a few questions for Uddhav Thackeray to answer related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CCTV Owner Reveals Cameras Were Functional, Recorded Everything on The Day of Actor's Demise

"Ha ha look who is talking about dirty politics. How your father got CM seat is a case study of dirty politics, sir… Forget all that, ask your father to answer a few questions related to SSR death:

1) Where is Rhea?

2) Why Mumbai Police didn’t take FIR on SSR’s unnatural death?

3) When a complaint was made about SSR’s life being in danger in the month of February, why Mumbai Police called it a suicide on day one?

4) Why don’t we have forensic experts or SSR phone data who all called and spoke to him during the week of his murder?

5) Why IPS Vinay Tiwari is locked up in the name of quarantine?

6) Why being fearful of CBI?

7) Why Rhea and her family looted Sushant money?

These questions have nothing to do with politics please answer these.”

Aditya Thackeray issued a statement rubbishing all false reports linking him with the SSR death case. He had mentioned in his post that personal remarks were made against him and the Thackeray family and people started dirty politics. In the note, he wrote, “Hence they started this dirty politics over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Using someone’s death for political gains is inhumane. Cine industry aka Bollywood is an important part of Mumbai. As the grandson of Hinduruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, I would like to clarify that I won’t get involved in any such matter which will drag down the dignity of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family.”