Bollywood Drug Scandal: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor today, September 26. Deepika who was told to reach the office at 10 am, reaches at 9:45 am. She arrived without any security or bouncers. It was said that Ranveer Singh will accompany Deepika Padukone for interrogation but he didn’t. Also Read - Drug Cartel Case: Netizens Support Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Trend #IStandWithDeepika, #IStandWithShraddha

It is said that Deepika Padukone will be cross-examined with her manager Karishma Prakash who were in talks with Jaya Saha for drugs. Deepika will be asked a few questions related to Bollywood-drug links or were she in contact with Rhea Chakraborty for drugs. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Case: Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Sushant Singh Rajput Used to Take Drugs in Vanity Van Amid Shooting

Karishma Prakash was interrogated by the NCB officials and she was asked about the WhatsApp chat in which Deepika used words ‘hash’, ‘maal’. Karishma confessed that Deepika was the admin of the WhatsApp group with her, Jaya Saha and Deepika as the members. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Admits Drug Chats With Karishma Prakash, Shraddha Kapoor Denies Consuming Narcotics

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) SIT office. She has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join the investigation of a drug case, related to #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. pic.twitter.com/kzxaHGvXFl — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

#WATCH Maharashtra: Actor Deepika Padukone arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in Mumbai, earlier today. She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation of a drug case, related to #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. pic.twitter.com/yWSihP5CG0 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for around four hours and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was interrogated for around seven hours by NCB. Prakash, a talent manager with KWAN talent management company, has been called to join the investigation again on Saturday.

Karishma’s name came up after NCB questioned Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha based on WhatsApp chats submitted by Enforcement Director (ED) who was conducting an investigation into the alleged financial angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

