  • 2:59 PM IST

    NCB to match Bollywood celeb statements to peddlers list & evidence to nab drug kingpin

  • 2:57 PM IST

    Ram Das Athawale, Union Minister on Disha Salian’s death

  • 2:56 PM IST

    Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

  • 2:11 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan denies consuming drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput’s party

    Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput have worked in Kedarnath and there were reports that she has been a part of SSR’s party at his home. During the interrogation, the NCB sources have told that Sara has confirmed that she was a part of the Thailand trip, she was a part of SSR’s party but she has not consumed drugs.
  • 2:04 PM IST

    Shraddha Kapoor denies consuming drugs

    NCB sources say Shraddha Kapoor told the officials that in the SSR farmhouse party, only drinks were served. No drugs were consumed by anyone.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone confesses WhatsApp chats with her manager Karishma Prakash. The NCB sources confirm IndiaToday that she confirms the drug chat with her manager.

  • 1:05 PM IST
    The NCB may ask these questions from Sara Ali Khan:

    -Where did drugs come from?
    -For how long Sara Ali Khan was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput?
    -Did Sushant Singh Rajput consume drugs during the shooting of Kedarnath?
    -How many times did you visit SSR’s lake house?

  • 1:00 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan has reached the NCB office in Mumbai. She is in touch with her father Saif Ali Khan and legal team.

  • 12:59 PM IST
    Boatman Jagdish Gopinath Das had mentioned Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor visited with SSR

    A boatman Jagdish Gopinath Das, who rides a motorboat at Pavana Dam is a key witness of the parties attended by Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and others. He had revealed some exclusive details that Sushant and his friends often used to visit the island and in 2018, he got a call from Abbas and Ramzan Ali, who told him that they need to visit the Pavana Dam. Later, they visited the dam along with Sushant, took a boat ride after which the late actor went swimming. The boatman further claimed that Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor also visited the dam but separately. He said, “Sushant spent hours with Rhea at the island. Shraddha visited the place only once with the actor while Sara came three-four times with him and they partied together.”
  • 12:46 PM IST

    NCB Sources say Deepika Padukone’s answers are not satisfactory. Most of the answers given by Karishma Prakash and Deepika Padukone are convincing.

Bollywood Drug Scandal: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor today, September 26. Deepika who was told to reach the office at 10 am, reaches at 9:45 am. She arrived without any security or bouncers. It was said that Ranveer Singh will accompany Deepika Padukone for interrogation but he didn’t. Also Read - Drug Cartel Case: Netizens Support Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Trend #IStandWithDeepika, #IStandWithShraddha

It is said that Deepika Padukone will be cross-examined with her manager Karishma Prakash who were in talks with Jaya Saha for drugs. Deepika will be asked a few questions related to Bollywood-drug links or were she in contact with Rhea Chakraborty for drugs. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Case: Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Sushant Singh Rajput Used to Take Drugs in Vanity Van Amid Shooting

Karishma Prakash was interrogated by the NCB officials and she was asked about the WhatsApp chat in which Deepika used words ‘hash’, ‘maal’. Karishma confessed that Deepika was the admin of the WhatsApp group with her, Jaya Saha and Deepika as the members. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Admits Drug Chats With Karishma Prakash, Shraddha Kapoor Denies Consuming Narcotics

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for around four hours and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was interrogated for around seven hours by NCB. Prakash, a talent manager with KWAN talent management company, has been called to join the investigation again on Saturday.

Karishma’s name came up after NCB questioned Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha based on WhatsApp chats submitted by Enforcement Director (ED) who was conducting an investigation into the alleged financial angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

