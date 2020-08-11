Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who demanded a CBI probe, has taken a complete U-turn during the ongoing Supreme Court hearing. She has opposed the CBI probe into the case and has supported the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government. She cited that the Mumbai Police’s investigation is ‘free and fair’. This also has to be noted that Rhea and Mumbai Police’s statement 100% matches. Furthermore, Rhea argues that the Bihar government cannot pass the case to CBI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Shruti Modi in Statement to ED: Rhea Chakraborty Took All Decisions For The Late Actor

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court hearing is underway and the Supreme Court has asked Rhea if she wants a CBI Probe and the actress tries to dictate who should probe the case. She says that the matter first should go to Mumbai Police. Justice Roy questions Rhea on her change of stand over CBI inquiry. Rhea's counsel said that she stands by what she has said but the procedure is not being followed. Justice Roy says that how CBI comes in is secondary.

She even questions Sushant's father, KK Singh, in the court. Certifying Mumbai Police investigation. She tries her best to stall CBI inquiry. Rhea Chakraborty also claims that there was a delay in filing FIR by Bihar Police and claims Bihar's 'Interference'. She even claims that the FIR is not 'not linked with the incident'.

She goes onto say that Bihar can only lodge zero FIR. Her lawyer further says Sushant Singh Rajput’s father is using influential relatives to frame Rhea Chakraborty. She also states she has been victimised and framed. She further pushes jurisdiction narrative. She even claims that case is being used for political agenda and has become a ‘political hot potato’.

Meanwhile, ED has said that there are discrepancies in her ITR and her income is Rs 18 lakh but her shareholder fund is Rs 34 lakh which raises many questions.

Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone data is also out and as per the Times Now report, she was in touch with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt after June 8 and has asked for help from the famous Bollywood director to get journalist number who could do positive stories about her.