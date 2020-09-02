Subramanian Swamy, who has been asking questions and pointing out the facts in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has now questioned the authenticity of the yet-to-come AIIMS post-mortem report of the late actor. Taking to Twitter, he pointed out that some police officers briefed the media personnel that the AIIMS report will clearly state if it was a murder or a suicide. He also says that they do not have the late actor’s body just like in the Sunanda Pushkar case. Also Read - Producers Guild Slams 'Relentless Attacks' on Bollywood's Reputation: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Used as Tool

He tweeted, "Some Police officials are briefing the media that the AIIMS post mortem will decide whether it is murder or suicide. How can they when they did not have the SSR body as in the case of Sunanda? At most AIIMS report can show what was done or not done by Dr.Cooper Hospital doctors. (sic)"

Furthermore, Swamy also took a dig at director Mahesh Bhatt and tweeted, “Has Cinema Dada Mahesh Bhatt converted to Islam and taken name of Ashraf Butt? If not please ask him to correct the police records (sic)”

He also said that the motive of Sushant murder is clear. He tweeted, “Motive 1 for murder of Sushant is now clear. He was too independent and too talented for the Bollywood cartel to ignore. They could not compete so eliminate him. Rest is Bollywood cinema type alibi. Motive 2 I will state later— it is political but I need more research.”

“Motive for murder is linked with motive for getting him addicted to drugs. Got him addicted to drugs because they wanted him to become a loser like themselves, so he automatically fades into oblivion. He was too ambitious for them to handle. Knew he’d be a great success if left”, he tweeted.

Earlier, Swamy pointed a finger at the role of Mumbai Police and Bollywood in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.