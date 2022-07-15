Rhea Chakraborty Drops Cryptic Post: Rhea Chakraborty was recently accused by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister for ruining his life. Rhea today has responded to the same on her Instagram stories by sharing a cryptic note. Sushant’s sister Priyanka’s statement came after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charged Rhea in a drugs case linked to Sushant, stating that she bought drugs for him on multiple occasions. Rhea’s Instagram story read, “Rise above the noise. Rise above the ego. Rise so above that they only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don’t let them tell you otherwise.”Also Read - 'Sushant Ko Barbaad Karne Aa Gayi Thi 2019 Mein...' - Priyanka Singh Hits at Rhea Chakraborty in Explosive Interview

Check out this post by Rhea shared on her Instagram handle:

Priyanka Accused Rhea of Ruining Sushant’s Life

Priyanka while talking about SSR’s death in an interaction to India News said, “From 2019, his life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened.” Priyanka when asked if she thinks someone purposely sent Rhea into his life, she said, “Ji (yes), of course.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside Gym After NCB Charges Her In Drugs Case, Greets Paparazzi With Folded Hands - See Pics & Video

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. NCB, in the draft charges mentioned that between March 2020 and September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty received many deliveries of marijuana from the other accused, such as, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea allgedly handed over the drugs to Sushant and made payments for those deliveries, according to NCB. Also Read - "Sushant Singh Rajput Did Not Hang Himself, There Was No Distance..." Sister Priyanka Singh Makes Startling Statements For The First Time

For more updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case and Rhea Chakraborty, check out this space at India.com.