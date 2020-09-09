Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the magistrate court in the Bollywood drug cartel case. Now, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Manshinde confirmed that Rhea and her brother Showik will be presented in Session Court for the hearing of their bail plea on September 10. Also Read - Drug Cartel Abuse Case: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda And Others Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

“Bail Applications of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik fixed for hearing on 10th Sept 2020 in Spl Court Mumbai,” shared her advocate Satish Maneshinde, along with a copy of the 20-page bail application.

Hearing in the bail applications of #RheaChakraborty and her brother Showik to be held on 10th September at Special Court, Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020



On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty moved Session Court and filed a bail plea after the magistrate court rejected her bail stating that they can’t grant bail in cognizable offences.

Meanwhile, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra, and Basit Parihar has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Before the court hearing, Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda along with other accused were taken for the medical examination on Wednesday. Rhea, on the other hand, was arrested on Tuesday under various section of NDPS Act with and has been charged with abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation of substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Rhea has also admitted that she used to consume hard drugs apart from marijuana. The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.