A Special NDPS Court on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to question Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant at the Taloja Central Jail in Raigad where they are lodged, officials said here on Thursday. The NCB wanted to question them for certain aspects pertaining to the drug-related probe into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The duo is currently in judicial custody till October 6 and their bail application is expected to come up for hearing in the Bombay High Court shortly. The Chakraborty siblings, along with several others, were arrested in connection with the drug case investigations as part of the probe into the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - NCB Raids Dharma Productions' Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s Place, Found Drugs

Showik is the brother of Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is also in judicial custody in Byculla Jail, while Sawant is the househelp of the late actor, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh And Karishma Prakash at NCB Office: Here’s The List of Questions Agency May Ask

The bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty will be heard today by the Bombay High Court today. The hearing was supposed to take place yesterday i.e. September 23, but due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the court declared a holiday. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed yesterday: “Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for Bombay High Court and today’s board will be taken up tomorrow, ie September 24”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Talent Manager Jaya Saha Names Four Male Actors in Bollywood Drug Scandal

(With inputs from IANS)