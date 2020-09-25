Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Vikas Singh, a family lawyer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday stated that the delay being by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to convert the case from abetment to suicide to murder is frustrating. Senior advocate Singh took to his unverified Twitter account to express his opinion. He added that an AIIMS doctor who is part of the medical team probing the actor’s death had told him long back that Sushant’s death happened by strangulation and not by suicide. “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” Singh tweeted on Friday. However, Dr. Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS terms these claims ‘incorrect’. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Case: Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Sushant Singh Rajput Used to Take Drugs in Vanity Van Amid Shooting

Responding to this, Dr. Sudhir Gupta told India Today, "The investigation is still going on. What he is saying is not correct. We can't conclude simply on murder or suicide based on just ligature marks and scene of the crime. Need more investigation which is still going on and not concluded."

Reacting to Vikas Singh's tweet, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote from her unverified Twitter account: "We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase."

The CBI started investigating Sushant’s death in August after Mumbai Police had concluded the actor had committed suicide. Subsequently, NCB and ED have also been roped in to help in the probe. However, no concrete revelation about Sushant’s death has been made yet.