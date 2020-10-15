Popular filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, who was a close friend of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a defamation case against a popular news channel Republic TV over damage to his public image. The channel leveled suspicion on him in SSR’s death case. Sandip has also sent a legal notice to the TV channel’s editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami for alleged defamation and has claimed Rs 200 crores as compensation. The notice has asked for the channel to remove all malicious footage, articles and reports about Sandip Ssingh and to tender an apology, which should include true facts about the filmmaker’s integrity. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Update: CBI to Close The Case by Ruling Out Foul Play?

According to Bar and Bench report, if he notice is not adhered to within 15 days, Ssingh has informed that proceedings would be filed in court seeking damages for defamation.

Sandip Ssingh who has produced films such as Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi and PM Narendra Modi biopic, has shared a copy of his legal notice on Instagram. His notice reads: By this Legal Notice, you Noticees hereby called upon to drop, delete and remove all the malicious footage and articles telecasting forthwith against my client or any one on your behalf, on any other print/online forum and Tv, whatsoever and tender/release an unconditional public apology in writing/Video to my client for your vexatious and frivolous allegations you have already made. The said apology should include the true facts about the integrity of my client as can be evidenced from his impeccable track record.

The channel, through its shows publicly demanded Sandip’s arrest and he was termed a ‘key conspirator’ and ‘murderer’ in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death’s case. From 22 Aug to 24 Aug, the correspondents’ channel tried to enter his house and harassed everyone from his building, from security guards to domestic help.