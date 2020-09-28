Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Yuvraj Singh who has earlier raised his voice that ‘one has to go through drugs & casting couch to be a star’, again has made some shocking claims against Disha Salian‘s fiance Rohan Rai and his alleged involvement in SSR death case. As reported in TOI, Yuvraj Singh told Republic TV, “Firstly, the inquiry is going fine from my side. The CBI should definitely file an FIR. High time that they move ahead. Can’t have a slow-moving system. It is clear that it is a double homicide. We’ve been asking to catch Rohan Rai and get his Narco-analysis done. The case finishes there. If we catch him, everything will be clear.” Also Read - NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana Reviews Evidence in Bollywood Drug Nexus Case, Meets Officers

Talking about the NCB’s probe in the case, Yuvraj added, “With Narcotics probe, sort of a diversion is created. Would request Sushant’s family to come upfront and talk. If Vikas Singh is claiming that it is 200% death by strangulation then the probe should be move really fast.” Also Read - 'Twinkling Eyes'! Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Unseen Teenage Photo of Late Actor

“First thing to crack this case is to catch Disha Salian’s fiance. Sushant’s money was swindled. He was sedated, he was kept in the dark, he was kept away from his family — this is a planned murder. I understand the impatience of Sushant’s fans but don’t lose hope. The truth will be out soon,” Yuvraj concluded to Republic TV. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Reacts To Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer's 'Strangulation' Statement, Says 'Conclusion On Basis of Photos is Dangerous'

A few days ago, Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane claimed that Disha’s boyfriend Rohan Rai knows something about the case that has not come out yet. Rane said that Rohan was present at the party on the night of June 8 and saw what happened with Disha. “If Rohan does not come out and tell everyone about the party on the night of June 8, I will tell the CBI all the secrets,” Rane said.

Rane claimed that both the deaths are interlinked but the Mumbai Police didn’t probe the SSR case from the Disha angle. The celebrity manager was reportedly died by falling from the 14th floor of a building in Malad.

What would you like to say on Yuvraj Singh’s allegations on Disha’s fiancé Rohan in regard to the SSR case?