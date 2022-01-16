Kenny Sebastian Gets Married: Kenny Sebastian, a well-known stand-up comedian, married in a private wedding in Goa. Thanks to Aakash Gupta of ‘Comicstaan‘ fame for sharing a peek inside Kenny’s wedding to Tracy Alison. Kenny and Tracy married in Hindu and Christian rituals, according to Aakash’s Instagram photos and videos.Also Read - Twitter Trends #KennySebastianGetPregnant After Screenshots of Him Abusing go Viral, Comedian Calls Them Fake

"Mr. Handsome Sebastian," Aakash wrote alongside an image, in which Kenny can be seen sporting a sherwani. In Aakash's another Instagram story, he was spotted wearing a white coat with a pink tie. He captioned it, "The groom" and tagged Kenny. The groom and bride can be seen walking down the aisle at church in one of Aakash Gupta's story and it all looked dreamy.

Take a look at the pictures:



Kenny and Tracy are yet to officially announce the news of their wedding on social media. What do you think about this?

(With inputs from ANI)