Star Wars actor John Boyega confirms secret wedding after 2 years, reveals he’s expecting first child: ‘Baby’s on the way’

John Boyega has shared a personal update that has surprised fans. The Star Wars actor has revealed his secret marriage and announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy.

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John Boyega (PC: Instagram)

John Boyega has largely kept his relationships away from the public eye, but the actor has now opened up about a new chapter in his life. Best known for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy – Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Boyega has revealed that he has been married for nearly two years. He is also preparing to welcome a baby boy with his wife. The actor shared the news during an interview with The Guardian, which focused on his childhood friend Damilola Taylor and a new documentary about his tragic death. However, a question about John Boyega’s jewellery led to an unexpected revelation about his personal life. Here is what the actor shared.

John Boyega confirms secret marriage

Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor John Boyega confirmed his marriage after the interviewer asked him about the ring on his finger. “Oh yeah, this is my wedding ring,” he said, adding that he had been married for “coming up to two years now”.

Read more: John Boyega visits children at London hospice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega)

The actor revealed that he and his wife had a small ceremony rather than a big wedding. He also joked about how he proposed, comparing the moment to the wedding scene in Braveheart. Boyega has not shared his wife’s identity in the interview. However, he spoke about their plans to celebrate their marriage on a bigger scale in the future.

John Boyega also shared a sweet detail about one of his wedding rings. He revealed that he and his wife had spontaneously bought a sentimental ring from Walmart because he wanted one on his finger.

John Boyega reveals he’s expecting his first child

The marriage revelation was followed by another major update when John Boyega confirmed that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy. “My baby’s on the way. We got a baby cooking,” the actor said during the interview.

The actor also revealed that he already has a young stepson. The baby will therefore be his first biological child, rather than his first experience of being a parent.

Speaking about his growing family, the actor said, “My life is completely, completely fulfilled in terms of family.” He added that the timing felt right for this new chapter.

John Boyega’s work update

John Boyega will be next seen in a supernatural horror thriller The Punishing with Cara Delevingne and directed by Chris Sparling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega)

He rose to fame playing Moses in the sci-fi comedy Attack the Block (2011) and achieved global stardom as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (2015–2019). He also won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2016 and a Golden Globe Award for his performance in the anthology series Small Axe (2020).