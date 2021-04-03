Mumbai: Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar announced that her next movie with Vicky Kaushal in the lead has been titled Sam Bahadur. It is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The title of the film has been announced on the birth anniversary of Sam Manekshaw. Writer and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar took to social media announcing the title. She shared a short clip and captioned it as ”The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर…On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur.” Raazi actor also shared the same video clip on his social media accounts. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Biopic: KKR New Recruit Wants Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer Singh to Play His Role if a Film is Made

Fans were quick to express excitement in the comment section of Vicky Kaushal’s post. Several people wished him luck. One of the social media users wrote, ”Can’t wait to witness your magic yet again with extraordinaire Meghna Gulzar and the team”. Another person wrote, ”Supeer dupper excited.”

Vicky Kaushal’s first look from the film was revealed in June 2019. Back then, the actor took to social media sharing his look and wrote, “I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala (sic).”

Sam Manekshaw was the Indian Army Chief during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He was also the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. His military career spanned four decades and five wars.