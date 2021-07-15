Mumbai: Actor, Singer Dhanveer Singh who was recently applauded for playing terrorist in ZEE5’s Stage of Siege: Temple Attack, will be next seen in Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi also staring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Dhanveer will be seen as Abhishek’s brother. The shooting took place in Lucknow and Agra. On talking about his role in Dasvi Dhanveer revealed, “I’m playing the younger brother of Abhishek Bachchan and it’s a very prominent character in the film. I’m waiting to complete the last schedule of the film. The character which I’m playing in Dasvi is completely different from what I have played before because mostly I have played intense characters but this film has a very different plot. It’s a very light-hearted and funny character. So I had to do some preparations inorder to learn different language and dialect for which I had to practice a lot. So we had to do sessions with our dialect coach to make our accent and pronunciation proper.”Also Read - Pratik Gandhi: Bollywood Portrays Gujaratis in a Certain Way, They Make it More Caricaturish | Exclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanveer Singh (@idhanveersingh)

Also Read - Pratik Gandhi on Comparisons With Abhishek Bachchan, Breaking Stereotypes Around Gujarati Characters, And Vitthal Teedi | Exclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanveer Singh (@idhanveersingh)



On sharing his working experience he states, “Of course, working with Abhishek, Nimrat and Yami was really amazing. Most of the scenes are with Abhishek and Nimrat. They are really beautiful humans and Abhishek is such a gentleman. Nimrat is also very amazing. They give you a very comfortable space without making you feel as a newcomer. Both of them are the finest effortless actors. Apart from acting too, I got to learn a lot from them.” Also Read - Nikita Dutta Shares Experience of Working With Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull: I Was Nervous, But He Made Me Comfortable

Sharing his joy on receiving amazing responses for his show he continued, “You feel amazing when your hard work is getting appreciation. I think every actor works for appreciation and it gives you a sense of responsibility to do far more better in next project and live up to the expectations of audiences. So I’m in that feeling now.”

Dhanveer Singh has also played several other characters such as Salim in the renowned play Mughal-e-Azam, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. He was also seen in ZEE5’s The Casino where he played the parallel lead alongside Karanvir Bohra. He has given his vocal for Punjabi Album songs like ‘Tere Bin’ and ‘Royal Standard’.