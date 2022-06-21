Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer Review: The trailer of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 has hit the screens and it’s everything the fans expected it to be – thrilling, gorgeously epic, emotional and frightening. Vecna is back to claim more lives and our fantastic gang of kids (and a few teenagers) is all set with a big plan to give him a hard time the upside down.Also Read - Stranger Things Season 4 Hindi Dub Had Tiger Shroff's Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya Dialogue. Viral Video Will Make You LOL

The trailer opens with Dr Martin Brenner telling Eleven that she is not ready to save her friends from Vecna yet but she insists on helping her group and leaves. We see multiple shots of everyone from the group – Mike, Will, Jason, Dustin, Lucas, Steve, Nancy, Max and Robin preparing well for their mission after Vecna makes terrible threats and the kids get exposed to the biggest danger of their lives so far. One of the many scenes from the trailer that has lived with the fans features Robin (played by Maya Thurman) telling Steve (played by Joe Kerry) that “it might not work out for us this time.” Also Read - Stranger Things 4 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

In the next few scenes, we see Max, Lucas and Erica entering the haunted house that belonged to Vecna as a child, Eleven using her strength against the same flower-painted glass door at the house, Robin being stuck in the roots at the upside-down, Max once again being attacked by Vecna, Eddy passionately playing his guitar as though he’s sending a signal to either Vecna or to his team, and Jim Hopper being attacked by the Demogorgon again in Russia. Also Read - Stranger Things 4 to Premiere in Summer 2022: Teaser, Episode Titles, New Looks Revealed

Watch the fantastic trailer of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 here:

As it has been revealed in the media, the fans shall expect a few characters to die this season during their colossal battle with Vecna. The trailer definitely hints at many emotional moments with Eleven once again getting ready to sacrifice it all for her friends, and Mike-Will sharing a warm we-are-still-close-friends hug. The last two episodes from the season will air on July 1 and the fans have definitely got their homework done for the same. There are many theories floating online regarding Vecna time travelling in the past to stop Eleven from becoming so strong in the first place. Many theories also suggest that one from Steve or Robin might just die by the end of this season. Whatever it is, come back to this space to know everything about Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 hereon! Let’s do it!