Stranger Things Documentary India release: Where and when to watch Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery’s ‘One Last Adventure’ on OTT

Stranger Things documentary featuring Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and entire Hawkins gang, titled 'One Last Adventure' is coming to India. Find out where and when to stream it on OTT platform.

Stranger Things has been a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2016, captivating audiences with its mix of 1980s nostalgia, supernatural thrills, and unforgettable friendships. As the series prepares for its emotional conclusion, fans now have a chance to go behind the scenes with the newly released documentary Stranger Things: One Last Adventure. The film offers a heartfelt glimpse into the making of the final season, allowing viewers to relive the journey alongside the cast and creators.

When and where to stream?

Indian viewers can now watch One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 on Netflix starting from 1:30 PM IST on Monday, January 12. The documentary brings fans closer to the series than ever before, featuring candid moments with stars like Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin.

What does One Last Adventure offer?

The documentary takes audiences through the entire production of Stranger Things Season 5, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew. Viewers will witness the creative process behind the show’s iconic action sequences, the design of its signature special effects, and the emotional moments that come with saying goodbye to characters they have grown to love.

The Duffer Brothers, the creators of the series, provide personal insights into the challenges and triumphs of producing the final season. Fans also get a glimpse of the year-long journey of the cast and crew—from table reads to the wrap parties, showing the deep bonds that have formed over nearly a decade of working together.

A documentary filled with iconic moments

The documentary revisits the story of Hawkins, Indiana, and its group of friends led by Eleven, who confronts terrifying creatures from the Upside Down while navigating the struggles of adolescence. Through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, viewers gain an understanding of how the final season balances suspense, heart, and nostalgia, making it a fitting farewell to the beloved series.

More about Stranger Things

Stranger Things 5, the series’ final chapter, premiered on Netflix in late 2025, concluding with a massive finale on January 1. Set in 1987, the season features a high-stakes battle against Vecna and Mind Flayer while Hawkins is under military quarantine. While the main story has ended, the franchise continues with an animated spinoff, Tales from ’85, and an untitled live-action series in development that explores fresh mythology.

