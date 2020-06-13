Netflix popular show Stranger Things is returning with season 4. The makers of the show, Duffers Brothers has released the teaser of season 4 and it looks more spooky than the previous seasons. With the backdrop of the forest, the text reads ‘We’re not in Hawkins anymore’. The online streaming app, Netflix, has signed a multi-year deal with Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Lain Paterson. Also Read - Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

The series that made its debut in July 2016, has made its place in the audience's mind and the new teaser has definitely left viewers excited.

View this post on Instagram From Russia with love… A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Feb 14, 2020 at 6:00am PST

Stranger Things Release Date:

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the production of the show is currently on hold. The series was supposed to release this year but with a halt in the production work of the show, the series will now be premiered in 2021. However, an official date is not announced yet.

Production Updates:

Stranger Things season 4 shooting began on January 7, 2020 and the shoot was supposed to be concluded by August 5, 2020. It is believed that the series was only two episodes into filming when the production work was halted in March. Production work will continue only after the situation gets better and it is safe for cast and crew to return without any risk of contracting the virus. It is believed that the series will begin the shooting from July but there is no official announcement for Stranger Things yet.

Places where the series will be shot?

For the first time in the show’s history, the makers will be shooting outside Atlanta. Stranger Things had begun filming in Vilnius, Lithuania. Some scenes of the high school are even shot in Rome, Georgia.

View this post on Instagram the only pic on our fall mood board: A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Sep 23, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

Cast of The Show:

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman.

Earlier Duffer Brothers said in a statement, “We’re excited to officially announce that production for Stranger Things 4 is now officially underway—and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Aug 17, 2019 at 4:50pm PDT



Speaking about season 4, Shawn Levy said, “I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in season four. Season four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions.”



“So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that season 3 will be no exception”, he added.