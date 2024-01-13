Home

Entertainment

Stranger Things Season Finale: THESE Five Original Cast Members Will Not Return For Season 5 – Here’s Why

Stranger Things Season Finale: THESE Five Original Cast Members Will Not Return For Season 5 – Here’s Why

Stranger Things season 5 will mark the season finale of the show. However, there will be five members who will not return to the show. Take a look here.

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things has to be one of the most loved shows on the OTT platform Netflix. Now, as Hawkins prepares for its farewell in 5th and final season of Stranger Things, the casting news brings both familiar faces and bittersweet goodbyes. In contrast to the Duffer Bros’ previous stance of avoiding changes to the cast, it seems that some cherished characters have already said their goodbyes. Currently, Eduardo Franco, portraying Argyle, has confirmed his absence in the final season. Here is a compilation of cast members who might not make a return.

Trending Now

Recently, Eduardo Franco confirmed that he won’t be featuring his role in the series because he “never got a phone call.” Franco appeared for an interview on the Steve Varley Show, where he said, “I appreciate that. It’s reassuring to know there’s some level of concern, you know what I mean? But yeah, I never received a phone call, so I believe that’s the situation.”

You may like to read

Eddie Munson’s heroic sacrifice in Stranger Things 4 marked a fitting conclusion to his journey. Renowned for confronting challenges, Eddie displayed bravery and honour as he selflessly sacrificed himself to safeguard Hawkins.

Several people online speculated that the actor possibly has a comeback as “undead.” However, it is not confirmed yet. For the unversed, Quinn was also not spotted in the main cast photo dropped by the franchise, which as a result makes a lesser probability of him returning as a “Vampire” as per fan theories. Apart from these two, Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner and

Gabriella Grace Pizzolo and Suzie are not expected to make a return.

On the other hand, some of the new cast members will also be joining the final season of the Stranger Things. Linda Hamilton, renowned for her sci-fi roles and expertise in action movie stunts, has officially become part of the cast as the finale approaches. Although her character remains undisclosed, Netflix unveiled significant revelations about her role during the Tudum event.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.