Stray Kids’ Lee Know donates 100 million won to support Nepal flash flood victims: ‘Little strength to…’

Stray Kids member Lee Know has stepped forward to help families affected by the devastating flash floods in Nepal. The K-pop star made a donation through World Vision, with the money set to provide much-needed support on the ground.

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Stray Kids' Lee Know (PC: Twitter)

When a natural disaster leaves families struggling for food, shelter and basic necessities, even a small gesture of support can make a difference. K-pop group Stray Kids member Lee Know has now done his bit to help people affected by the devastating flash floods in Nepal. The K-pop star has made a personal contribution through a humanitarian organisation, specifically asking for the funds to reach children and families dealing with the aftermath of the disaster. His donation comes with a simple message of hope for those going through an incredibly difficult time.

Stray Kids’ Lee Know donates 100 million won for Nepal

Stray Kids’ Lee Know donated 100 million won (around US $72,600) through World Vision, an international humanitarian and development NGO. His agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed the donation and said the singer wanted the money to be used to support children and families affected by the floods in Nepal.

The donation is aimed at providing immediate assistance to people whose homes and livelihoods have been affected. World Vision will use the funds for essential relief measures, including food and nutritional support, temporary housing, clean water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

Lee Know shares message for Nepal flood victims

Through JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids’ Lee Know said he hoped his support could become “small source of strength for those going through difficult times” for people going through such a difficult time. Through his agency, JYP Entertainment, Lee Know stated, “I hope my support can offer a little strength to those going through this difficult time. I sincerely hope that the victims and everyone working hard on relief efforts on the ground will return to their peaceful daily lives as soon as possible.”

He also expressed his wish that those affected by the floods, along with relief workers, would be able to return to their normal lives soon.

The donation is particularly significant because Lee Know has had a long association with World Vision. He has been sponsoring children through the organisation since 2014. In 2024, he also donated 100 million won towards World Vision’s global food crisis response programme.

Lee Know’s previous charitable contributions

This is not the first time the Stray Kids member has used his platform to support people and causes in need. In 2025, Lee Know donated 100 million won each to Samsung Medical Center and a cat rescue organisation, supporting patients with serious illnesses and abandoned animals respectively.

Lee Know and his fellow Stray Kids members have also previously contributed towards disaster relief efforts, including support following major fires in South Korea and a tragic incident in Hong Kong in 2025.

His latest donation comes as communities in Nepal continue to deal with the impact of severe flooding. With the funds going towards basic necessities such as food, shelter and clean water, the contribution is expected to offer practical support to families as they begin the difficult road to recovery.