Stree 2 First Look: It’s ‘Sarkate Ka Aatank’ This Time, Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor Start Shooting

Stree 2 First Look: The team Stree is back with the second film in the franchise, promising more fun and excitement. The film will be repeating its lead starcast – Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor who have begun shooting today, Tuesday – July 11. Stree 2 is being directed by Amar Kaushik who also helmed the first film in the franchise. It will feature other members from the old starcast – Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles.

The sequel of the film promises to bring surprises. One of them being the new monster in the story who’s a ‘he’ this time. The theme that the makers released on Tuesday revealed that there’s going to be a ghost named ‘Sarkata’ as the video highlighted ‘Sarkate Ka Aatank’ as part of the new element in the story. The makers also revealed that its previous tagline has been changed from ‘Oo Stree Kal Ana’ to ‘Oo Stree Raksha Karna’.

Stree 2 is slated to release in August 2024, exactly six years after the first film hit the screens and set the Box Office on fire. The makers have made a whole new universe of horror comedy that includes the Stree and the Bhediya franchises. Stree 2 is also likely to take things forward for Bhediya 2 which features Varun Dhawan in the lead and it’s only a matter of time that both Shraddha and Varun meet in the sequel to define the future of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.

Meanwhile, the fans are excited about Stree 2 and it will be interesting to see how the team unfolds yet another intriguing saga of love, horror, comedy, and friendship. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Stree 2!

