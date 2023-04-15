Home

Stree 2 Pre-Teaser Event: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Announce Sequel to Their Horror-Comedy Through Stage Skit - Watch

Stree 2 Pre-Teaser Event: Stree 2 is one of the most awaited sequels as it belongs to the horror-comedy genre. Supernatural themes have had a lot of relevance in Indian stories since times immemorial. However, fewer narratives have resonated to the audiences when it comes to the cinematic depiction. The Amar Kaushik directorial starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles was produced by Raj and DK and Dinesh Vijan. The movie is based on the popular folklore myth of Oh Stree Repu Ra (Oh woman, come tomorrow). Raj and DK had said in one of their interviews “We decided to take this idea further, and find a unique perspective to it. With the Stree now going after men, and men being afraid to go out in the night etc.. a sort of gender-reversal.” Now, Jio Studios on Wednesday unveiled its upcoming slate in India comprising the sequels to Bhediya and Stree. Both stories are interrelated and belong to the same horror-comedy universe.

RAJKUMMAR RAO AND SHRADDHA KAPOOR UNVEIL STREE 2 RELEASE DATE IN UNIQUE STYLE

At the inaugural of the event Rajkummar, Shraddha, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee performed a stage skit. The unique act was to tease the audience about the upcoming sequel to Stree and its release date. Rajkummar took to his INstagram handle and posted the video. He captioned his post as “ओ स्त्री, अगले साल आना। Oh Stree, 2 phir aa gayi! 🤩 Here to rip your hearts out, Maddock Films & Jio Studios reintroduce you to the witch you fell in love with. Milegi Milegi, sabko milegi #Stree2 in August 2024 @shraddhakapoor @pankajtripathi @nowitsabhi @aparshaktikhurana @amarkaushik #DineshVijan #JyotiDeshpande @nirenbhatt @sharadakarki @pvijan @maddockfilms @officialjiostudios.” In the opening of the act a scary background music plays while the spirit of Stree appears. Rajkummar, Pankaj, Aparshakti and Abhishek enter the stage. Rajkummar asks Stree “Stree ji aap (Stree is it you)? Apki aankho me itni pyar se dekha, prem samman sab dilaya phir ap kyu aa gayi (I looked into your eyes with deep affection and respect, yet you have returned again)?.” The light appears and it is revealed to be Shraddha. She tells everyone that “Mere upar ek bhot badi aur khatarnaak museebat ane vali hai (I am going to get into big trouble which is scary).” Pankaj then announces the release date of Stree 2.

In the video, Shraddha is seen dressed in a gorgeous red shimmery saree while Rajkummar looks dapper in a green coloured suit. Shraddha’s character of Stree was earlier briefly seen in Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, in the track Thumkeshwari. Bhediya also had cameos by Rajkummar, Aparshakti, Abhishek and Varun Sharma. Varun was seen with Rajkummar in Roohi, which was a spin-off of Stree. The movie featured Janhvi Kapoor in a crucial role.

Rajkummar and Shraddha will be seen in major projects in the near future. Shraddha is currently basking on the success of her Ranbir Kapoor starrer rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar directed by Luv Ranjan. There have recently been speculations regarding her starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. However, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the same. Rajkummar will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.