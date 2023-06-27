Home

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao’s Goofy Pose Picture With Shraddha Kapoor makes fans go gaga

Rajkummar Rao shared a selfie from the sets of the horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’ with Shraddha. He captioned it, “Kya hoga jab fir se milenge #Stree aur #Purush, #Stree2”.

‘Stree 2’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 31, 2024.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is coming soon. The duo shared a post on Instagram and said that the film will hit the theatres on August 31, 2024. It is to be noted that the conclusion of the Amar Kaushik directorial hinted at a sequel, and later, on April 12 at the Jio Studios’ Infinite Together event, producer Dinesh Vijan, along with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, took to the stage and announced the sequel of ‘Stree 2’. The cast even performed a skit to announce the film’s release date. The team took to the stage and recalled their last run-in with ‘Stree’ and prayed that she doesn’t return. However, Shraddha returns to remind people that she is the ghostly figure.

‘Stree’ announcement

On Friday, filmmaker Amar Kaushik shared a post on Instagram. The post showed Shraddha Kapoor sitting on a couch and behind her it was written “Ohh Stree Kal Aana.” Giving hints about the film, Amar Kaushik captioned, “Ohh Stree, Tu kaun hai??? Tera naam kya??”

Days after Amar Kaushik’s post, Rajkummar Rao on June 26, shared a goofy posed selfie on Instagram from the sets of ‘Stree’ teasing fans and hinted that they have commenced shooting for the film. He captioned it, “Kya hoga jab fir se milenge #Stree aur #Purush, #Stree2”. Have a look at their goofy looks:

In the post, Shraddha looked gorgeous in a pink bandhani dupatta with a no-makeup look. On the other hand, Rajkummar was seen wearing a black shirt and making a goofy face.

Soon after the picture was posted, fans chimed into and flooded the comment section with immense love.

A fan wrote, ‘Stree jaldi aao’.

“Excited to see this Stree and Purush again,” read another.

A third comment read, ‘Cannot Wait’ and ‘Lovely’.

A fan also wrote, “Ufff my fav actress and actor ek sath.”

About Stree

‘Stree’ is a horror shot in the small town of Chanderi, where an evil spirit named ‘Stree’ kidnaps men in the night when they are alone during festival season and only leaves their clothes behind. Based on the urban legend Nale Ba (Come tomorrow) of Karnataka that went viral in the 1990s, the comedy horror film was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK. The film featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Bagging 180.76 crores compared to a budget of 14 crores, the movie had ten nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, including Best Director for Kaushik, Best Film, Best Actor for Rao, and Best Supporting Actor for Tripathi and Khurrana. Amar Kaushik also clinched an award for Best Debut Director.

Stree cast’s upcoming

On work front, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film also reunites Rajkummar and Janhvi’s for the second time after Roohi. He will also be featuring in ‘The Crew’ and ‘Guns and Gulaabs’. While Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in ‘Fukrey 3’, ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Abhi to party shuru hui hai’. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor.

