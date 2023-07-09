Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Jets Off to Chanderi For The Shoot of Her Horror-Comedy With Rajkummar Rao
Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has flown for the town of Chanderi for the eagerly anticipated shooting of 'Stree 2'.
Stree 2: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has flown for the town of Chanderi for the eagerly anticipated shooting of ‘Stree 2’. The film, which is the sequel to the sleeper hit ‘Stree’ released in 2018, has been making waves among fans since its announcement. Amid high anticipation, Shraddha was recently spotted at the airport, exuding elegance and comfort in a simple yet stylish salwar suit. At the airport, she was seen posing with fans for pictures and selfies. Her adorable gesture towards her fans won many hearts, as always.
Also Read:
- Did Somy Ali Take a Dig at Salman Khan-Subhash Ghai in Cryptic Post?: 'This Abuser is Pyaara Insaan'
- Anupam Kher as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore From Epic Project Leaves Netizens in Disbelief - Check Reactions
- Payal Ghosh Who Accused Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Harassment Now Says 'You Need to Sleep to Get Big Movies'
Trending Now
Fans have been eagerly awaiting Shraddha’s appearance in ‘Stree 2’, which promises to be an enthralling blend of horror and comedy, just like its predecessor. The first installment, ‘Stree’, garnered critical acclaim and became a surprise box office success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise.
You may like to read
She was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you