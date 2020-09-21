Actor Aditya Seal who is known for his performances in Tum Bin 2, Student of The Year 2, is inconsolable as his father, producer Ravi Seal passed away due to COVID-19 in Mumbai on September 18. His father tested positive for on September 6, and was shifted to a nursing home on September 8. He was later moved to a medical facility where COVID cases are handled. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update News Today: Daily Suburban Services to be Increased From Sept 21; Bank Employees Allowed to Travel in Locals

Ravi Seal was known for bankrolling and acting in Garhwali films. One of Aditya’s friend confirmed the demise of the actor’s father. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 3 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The friend said, “Ravi uncle tested COVID19 positive on September 6, and was admitted to a nursing home on September 8. After that, he was moved to a medical facility, specially meant for COVID19 treatment, in Andheri. However, Ravi uncle passed away in the morning on September 18, which has left the entire family devastated. Aditya completed all the formalities, and is home with the rest of his family, looking after everyone.” Also Read - School Reopening News: In Fresh Order, Punjab Allows Students of Class 9-12 to Visit Schools For Seeking Guidance

View this post on Instagram Happy Fathers Day Paa ♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal) on Jun 21, 2020 at 4:43am PDT



On Father’s day, Aditya had shared a heart-warming post and a picture with his dad and wrote, “Happy Father’s day paa”.

Aditya bid farewell to his father, keeping the health and safety procedures on priority.

Meanwhile, Aditya Seal will be seen in an upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani also starring Kiara Advani.