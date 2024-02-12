Home

Stunning Pictures of Jackky Bhagnani’s Brightly Lit House in Mumbai Ahead of His Wedding With Rakul Preet Singh – See Viral Photos

As Jackky Bhagnani is getting married to Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, his house his getting decorated with lights ahead of his wedding. Here's a footage from Jackky's residence.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani is all set to marry Bollywood diva Rakul Preet on February 21, in Goa. Jackky and Rakul made their relationship status public in 2021 on their respective social media handles. Recently the couples have become the talk of the town since their marriage is all set to host in India. The duo had plans to take their wedding internationally. Rakul Preet and Jackky also revealed their wedding card invitations, amid the wedding atmosphere, Jackky’s house got all decked up with lights, as their wedding countdown begins.

Jackky Bhagnani’s House Decorated with Lights- Watch Video

Jackky’s residence is currently undergoing decoration in preparation for his wedding. There have been glimpses of Jackky’s apartment adorned with sparkling lights, which are sure to create a beautiful ambiance by evening.

Take a look at Jackky Bhagnani’s House Being Decked Up Lights:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

If you look closer, even the trees surrounding his apartment are decked up with lights, prompting curiosity about the interior of his residence. However, the couple has opted for secrecy about their wedding preparations and has chosen not to discuss it much in public.

The buzz around their upcoming wedding has spread throughout the town, and fans were excited to see the wedding invites shared by a fan page on February 12. The invitation card features a vibrant floral design in shades of pink and blue. Another page of the invite showcases a stunning mandap set up on the beach, with the details “Pheras, Wednesday, 21 February 2024” written over the card.

Take a look at Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani’s Wedding Invitation:

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa.🤩#RakulPreetSingh #JackkyBhagnani #Wedding pic.twitter.com/uJ7p3PcTmt — Filmy Glamour (@FilmyGlamour) February 12, 2024

Jackky Bhagnani Rakul Preet Wedding

The couple earlier decided to plan a grand wedding in the Middle East, but after a while, Rakul and Jackky decided to host their grand wedding in India. The reason behind hosting their wedding in India was because the honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi motivated the citizens to have vacations and weddings inside India, as it helped the economy. The decision of the couple changed in mid-December 2023 when they finally decided to host their luxurious wedding along the coastal lines of Goa.

A source close to the Hindustan Times stated that Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are planning to keep their wedding private. The source also revealed, “Jackky and Rakul are keeping it very intimate in terms of the functions, but the one area they want to put their best foot forward in is how they look on the best day of their lives. The elegance of a Sabyasachi creation, the timeless designs of Manish Malhotra, or a magnificent Tarun Tahiliani ensemble – they are finalising one (sic).”

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani’s grand wedding to be held in Goa!

