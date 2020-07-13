Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to thanks Vadodara City Police for arresting YouTuber Shubham Mishra after he hurled abuses and made threats about rape at comedian Agrima Joshua. From Sonam Kapoor to Pooja Bhatt, celebrities lauded police for taking legal action against the man. Also Read - Richa Chaddha Thanks Vadodara Police For Arresting Youtuber Shubham Mishra, Says 'This is Much-Needed Reaffirmation'

Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “That’s commendable of @Vadcitypolice for taking a strong stand but there are 3 other men who have been targeting (name redacted) relentlessly with similar videos & threatening her with violence & rape. Can @AnilDeshmukhNCP @NCWIndia please ensure they are booked as well?” Swara wrote, “BIG Thank YOU @Vadcitypolice for this prompt action against rape advocate #badassshubham #badassshubhammishra We cannot allow this rape culture to be normalised amongst us. Thank you for holding this man accountable for this horrific comments and threats! #Impact.” Also Read - Finally! YouTuber Shubham Mishra Booked By Vadodara Police For Rape Threats To Comedian Agrima Joshua

“Thank you to the police for listening and doing what’s right.. we all are greatful”, tweeted Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Richa Chaddha tweeted, “Thank you @Vadcitypolice for this swift and timely response. Citizens gradually become disappointed and hopeless with everything, when there’s no rule of law, when hate has no consequences. This was a much-needed reaffirmation. May this episode act as a deterrent for other idiots.”

Shubham Mishra has been booked under IPC sections 294 (obscenity), 354 (A), 504 (intentionally insults to break public peace) 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (intending to insult modesty of a woman), IT Act 67 (transmission of electronic material which is lascivious or tends to deprave or corrupt people).