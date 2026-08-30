Subhash Ghai opens up about ‘hatha paai’ with Salman Khan before Yuvvraaj, recalls Salim Khan’s reaction: ‘Salman was high…’

A candid recollection from Subhash Ghai sheds light on a tense episode from the making of Salman Khan's multi-starrer Yuvvraaj and the circumstances that followed.

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Before Yuvvraaj, Subhash Ghai recalls clash with Salman Khan and Salim Khan’s intervention (PC: Twitter)

Subhash Ghai and Salman Khan are remembered as the director-actor pair behind the 2008 film Yuvvraaj. But before they came together for the musical family drama, their relationship went through a difficult moment. Ghai has now opened up about an old incident involving Salman at a party, recalling how a disagreement turned into a physical scuffle. The filmmaker also remembered the role Salman’s father, Salim Khan, played in resolving the matter. What happened the next morning changed Ghai’s view of Salman and eventually helped the two develop a friendly relationship that lasted beyond their film collaboration.

Subhash Ghai recalls his fight with Salman Khan

In a recent interview with Times Now, Subhash Ghai spoke about the incident that took place before Yuvvraaj was made. According to the filmmaker, he and Salman had a disagreement at a party where Salman was under the influence of alcohol. Ghai said Salman was saying something he felt was inappropriate, so he asked the actor not to say it.

The discussion soon became heated. Ghai recalled that Salman questioned some of his decisions and the filmmaker responded that those choices were his responsibility as a director. The situation then escalated after Salman allegedly abused him. Ghai said he objected to the language and the argument eventually turned into a scuffle.

Recalling the incident, Subhash Ghai said, “Before the film, we had a fight. Hatha paai hui (we had a scuffle). Then his father scolded him. We were at a party. Salman was high. He was saying something wrong when I told him, ‘Don’t say that.’ He had some issue with me. He asked me, ‘Why did you do this or that?’ I said it is my decision as a director. He started abusing, I asked him not to do that. We had a spat there.”

Salim Khan stepped in the next morning

The situation could have damaged their relationship permanently, but Salim Khan intervened soon after. Ghai recalled receiving a call from Salim Khan the following morning. Salman had reportedly told his mother about the incident and his father had reprimanded him.

Salim Khan then sent Salman to Ghai’s house to apologise. According to Ghai, Salman came to meet him and apologised politely. That gesture left a strong impression on the filmmaker because he felt Salman had shown considerable respect for his father.

Ghai said, “The very next morning, Salim saheb called me and told me that Salman told all of these things to his mother. He said, ‘I have scolded him.’ He sent Salman to my house to apologise to me. And he came. He politely apologised, after which I fell in love with him because he respected his father so much. I let go of that issue. We often visited each other. After that, we did a film together.”

The incident did not end their friendship

Rather than remaining a lasting source of bitterness, the episode eventually became a turning point in their relationship. Ghai said he let the matter go after Salman apologised and the two continued meeting each other. Their equation later moved from reconciliation to professional collaboration.

The filmmaker has also spoken warmly about Salman in more recent years. In February, Ghai shared a picture with the actor from Jackie Shroff’s birthday celebrations and praised Salman for being gracious and respectful towards senior colleagues.

Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai’s Yuvvraaj

Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai eventually worked together on Yuvvraaj, which released in 2008. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan and Katrina Kaif. It marked Ghai’s return to the big screen with a musical family drama centred on three estranged brothers caught up in a dispute over their father’s inheritance. The film recorded an opening weekend collection of around Rs 9.02 crore in India. Its first-week collection stood at approximately Rs 12.94 crore.

The domestic net lifetime collection was around Rs 16.89 crore while the India gross was approximately Rs 23.46 crore. The film earned around USD 1.60 million from overseas markets, equivalent to roughly Rs 6.4 crore at the time. Its worldwide gross collection was approximately Rs 29.86 crore. With the film’s substantial production costs, Yuvvraaj was ultimately considered a major commercial disappointment.