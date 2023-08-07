Home

Subhash Ghai recently recalled when Madhuri Dixit's 'Choli ke Peeche' song from 'Khal Nayak' was labelled as 'vulgar'.

Subhash Ghai Recalls When ‘Choli ke Peeche’ Was Labelled ‘Vulgar’: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently spoke about his filmmaking journey and experiences as his iconic Khal Nayak celebrates 30 years. The director recalled shooting experiences and the reaction of media on the chartbuster track Choli Ke Peeche featuring Madhuri Dixit. The song still continues to be a rage because of Madhuri’s performance and is often played in dance reality shows and award functions. However, the filmmaker also had to witness criticism over the song which became a cult classic. He opened up recently on how the criticism about the lyrics affected him.

SUBHASH GHAI REACTS TO BACKLASH OVER MADHURI DIXIT’S ‘CHOLI KE PEECHE’

Ghai, in an interaction with PTI said, “My closest memory of Khal Nayak is when people labelled Choli ke Peeche as vulgar. It was a tragedy for me… a major shock. We treated it as a folk song and presented it in an artistic way. But when the film was released, there were protests.” He further added, “I remember, a leading newspaper wrote ‘The song is a classical piece of Indian cinema’ and that was a relief. It was a folk song and now people understand that.” Choli ke Peeche was written by legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi and was composed by veteran music director duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Ila Arun voiced the folk version filmed on Neena Gupta, while Alka Yagnik did the playback singing for Madhuri.

Khal Nayak also starred Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Siddharth Randeria, Aloka Mukherjee, Ramya Krishnan and Pramod Moutho in crucial roles. Ghai is known for directing popular Hindi movies like Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997) and Taal (1999).

