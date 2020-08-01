BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has now raised a question Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report that was asked by Cooper Hospital’s doctors to Forensic which has not been sent until now. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Why has the viscera report asked by Cooper Hospital doctors to Forensic not yet sent—on whether SSR was poisoned first before doing a sham hanging? (sic)” Also Read - Gunshots Heard Near Kangana Ranaut's Home in Manali, Actor Says 'This Is How Sushant Must Have Been Frightened'

Earlier, he tweeted an explanation on why Mumbai Police has not yet filed an FIR in the death probe of the late actor as the doctors are still awaiting his viscera report from the forensic department. He also explained why the post-mortem report is labeled provisional and said that it has been titled so because clarification from the Forensic is still awaited.

“Why Mumbai Police not filed a FIR on Sushant Singh Rajput? Why post-mortem report been titled provisional? Both for one reason: The Hospital doctors are awaiting SSR’s viscera report from Forensic Department to know whether he had been poisoned. His nails have also been sent”, Swamy tweeted.

Swamy also tweeted 26 reasons why he strongly feels that Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘murdered’. Posting a document to support his claim, he wrote, “Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered.”

As per the document shared by Swamy, the mark on Sushant’s neck does not indicate suicide but he hints at homicide. He also claimed, “This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation.” He also says that the actor’s body indicate beating because there are marks on his body.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police and Mumbai Police are investigating the death case from every angle after Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accussing her of ‘abetment of suicide’ and fraud under various IPC sections.