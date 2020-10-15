After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) refused the news of the agency soon closing Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy also confirmed and said that news reports claiming that the CBI is closing the Sushant Singh Rajput case in the next couple of days is wrong. He also wondered why some people were in a rush to close the case. Taking to his Twitter account, Swamy wrote, “According to my information the media reports that CBI is closing, by a final report in the Sushant SR’s unnatural death FIR in the next two days, is wrong. Why are so many in Mumbai in such a huge hurry to close the case?” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Rebuts Closure of SSR Case, Continues Investigation

Earlier in the day, he had shared updates about the case with a couple of tweets. "On the direction of Ministry of Health, in compliance with the letter of Chairman of the Parliament's Standing Committee, to Secretary of MHFW, Dr. Sudhir Gupta met me today to apprise me of the non-classified forensic findings of the SSR case. These will be shared in the next tweet," he had written.

"I am moving through the official process for a more thorough evaluation by the MH&FW's Medical Board of the post mortem on SSR done by Dr Cooper hospital & based on the seven shortcomings of post-mortem pointed out by AIIMS Board. This is necessary before CBI can conclude," he wrote in another tweet.

Some media reports suggested that the CBI is likely to file a closure report in SSR death case, therefore the CBI refused the claims and said that such reports are “erroneous” and the investigation is still continuing. CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said in a statement, “CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous.

The remarks came amid media speculation that the CBI will be filing a closure report soon. The report had further said that once the CBI files its report with the court, the decision regarding allegations against Rhea and others in the abetment to suicide case lies with the judiciary.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra’s apartment on June 14. The CBI team recorded the statements of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachane and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha and several others.