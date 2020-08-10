Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The ambulance staff who took Sushant Singh Rajput’s body to Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital, had made some shocking revelations to the news channel Times Now. As per the reports, the ambulance attendants said that Sushant’s body has turned yellow. He said that it is very unusual for the body to turn yellow in case of suicide. The attendant further said that his knees were bent, which is also unlikely in case of death by hanging. The attendant said in suicide, there is a mark all over the neck. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Ambulance Driver Says ‘Actor's Body Turned Yellow, Knees Were Bent’

Reacting on the same, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said it will be worthwhile for the CBI to grill the doctors of Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital who did Sushant's autopsy. He tweeted, "CBI will find it worthwhile to grill the Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital the five doctors who did the autopsy. According to the Ambulance staff that took SSR's body to the hospital, SSR's feet was twisted below his ankle (as if it was broken). Case is unravelling!!"

A few days ago, Subramanian Swamy had raised a question on Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report that why Cooper Hospital’s doctors didn’t send Forensic report. “Why has the viscera report asked by Cooper Hospital doctors to Forensic not yet sent—on whether SSR was poisoned first before doing a sham hanging?”, he tweeted.

Swamy also tweeted 26 reasons why he strongly feels that Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘murdered’. Posting a document to support his claim, he wrote, “Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered.” As per the document shared by Swamy, the mark on Sushant’s neck does not indicate suicide but he hints at homicide. He also claimed, “This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation.” He also says that the actor’s body indicates beating because there are marks on his body.

The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone in pain. Since then, everyone close to him and fans have been demanding a CBI inquiry on the same. The CBI has taken over the investigation into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case from the Bihar Police after re-registering an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.