The CCTV video of a mystery woman entering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's building on the day of his death has raised questions against the Mumbai police. The clip shows a woman dressed in a blue and white striped shirt breaking the barricade and entering the building where SSR used to live. She entered the crime scene where others were asked to stand far away. The family members of the actor and security guard failed to recognise the woman. She was seen talking to the house manager clad in the black outfit who was spotted fiddling with a black bag.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy raised questions against the Mumbai police who have reportedly not questioned the two in the case. He called out Mumbai Police by stating that they knew this was going to happen and were prepared, yet they made a mess of the situation.

A few days ago, the BJP leader made statements by raising concerns around two ambulances being sent to Sushant Singh Rajput's house. He had also asked the CBI to question the hospital staff where Sushant's post-mortem was done. He also added, "62 days since Sushant passed away and not one FIR has been filed by the Mumbai Police?"

The identity of the mystery woman has been revealed and as per the reports has a connection to the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The mystery woman is none other than Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty’s girlfriend Jameela Caluttwala. Jameela was identified by the flip flops she was wearing, on June 14. Sources said that Jameela came to Sushant’s home with his other friends Priyanka Khemani and Mahesh Shetty on learning about his death.