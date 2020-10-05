Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has reacted to AIIMS Forensic Head Dr Sudhir Gupta’s stance overruling out the possibility of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by murder. However, in a leaked audiotape he claimed that the late actor was murdered. Taking to Twitter, Swamy stated that the lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari had been working on Dr Gupta’s ‘somersault’ and says the ‘CBI should do the inevitable’ that is to register an additional FIR with murder under the IPC section 302. He further revealed that he has urged as a member of the Standing Committee of Parliament on Health to examine the AIIMS autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: AIIMS Issues Statement After Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s Flipped

He tweeted, "Ishkaran Bhandari has worked for the past few days on the Dr. Gupta somersault. He will meet the media soon. Now CBI should do the inevitable: Register an additional FIR with murder u/s 302. Yesterday I urged as a member of the Standing Committee of Parliament on Health to examine this. (sic)"

Ishkaran Bhandari has worked for past few days on the Dr. Gupta somersault. He will meet media soon. Now CBI should do the inevitable: Register an additional FIR with murder u/s 302. Yesterday I urged as a member of the Standing Committee of Parliament on Health to examine this — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 5, 2020



In the leaked audiotape, Dr Gupta claims that Sushant didn’t die by suicide but was murdered. As per the Republic TV report, he has made this after looking at the pictures of Sushant’s mortal remains. Earlier, Dr Sudhir said in a statement, “We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased.”

Reacting to the reports, lawyer Vikas Singh had tweeted, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could the AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family is demanding a fresh forensic investigation.