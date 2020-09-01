Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has questioned the role of Mahesh Bhatt in the relationship between late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She also wanted to know whether Bhatt has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yet for questioning in the ongoing probe. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweeted from her verified account on Monday evening: “Has #MaheshBhatt been called in by #CBI for questioning? Why was he so adamant #Rhea leave #SSR when she did on 8th June?” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Files Complaint Against Media, Asks Police to Convey Not to Obstruct Her Way



Recently, screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt were leaked, where Rhea reportedly informed the filmmaker on June 8 that she was leaving Sushant’s house. To this Bhatt allegedly replied with texts like, “Dont look back. Make it possible what is inevitable” and “My love to your father. He will be a happy man.” Sushant passed away on June 14.

Before this, Rhea had received messages from Bhatt on June 10 and June 12. These seemed like regular motivational quotes that the filmmaker decided to send to Rhea to cheer her up. “Loneliness plays a key in nurturing the seed of personal creativity and birthing one’s true self,” read the text dated June 12. “Sometimes to really see things the way that they truly are, you have to take a step back, and another step, and then a few more” – this was the text sent to the actor on June 9. Rhea wrote back to Bhatt saying, “So true. still just about getting my vision back. Goodmorning.”

Bhatt, who Rhea has mentioned as her father figure in a television interview last week faced severe trolling on social media after his WhatsApp conversation with Rhea got leaked. Ever since Sushant’s demise in June, Mahesh Bhatt has been targeted by trolls and memes on social media for allegedly practicing nepotism and also for his closeness to Rhea, who has been charged with abetment to suicide in Sushant’s death.

A few days ago, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s close friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla raised some serious allegations on Mahesh Bhatt. Calling him as Rhea’s father – her ‘sugar daddy’ in an interview with Times Now. He alleged that the conspiracy to murder Sushant was done by ‘two daddies’, one is her biological father, who is a doctor and the second one is her ‘sugar daddy Mahesh Bhatt.

(With inputs from IANS)