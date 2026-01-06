Sudha Chandran breaks silence on viral jagran video, says trolls don’t matter to her faith: ‘I am not...'

Actor Sudha Chandran recently found herself at the centre of social media chatter after videos from a religious jagran went viral. The clips showed the veteran actor deeply overwhelmed during a devotional moment, appearing to slip into a spiritual trance. While many viewers connected with the intensity of her emotions, others were quick to troll her, calling the episode “fake” and accusing her of putting on an act.

Now, Sudha has finally addressed the backlash, and she has made it clear that she owes no explanation to anyone.

What did Sudha Chandran say about the trolling?

In an interview with Zoom, Sudha spoke openly about the criticism she faced after the videos spread online. She revealed that several social media users dismissed her emotional state as drama, questioning her sincerity and faith.

Responding firmly, Sudha said, “I am not here to justify. I have my perception towards life. I have certain connections that I hold in high regard. Mujhe logon se koi lena dena nahi hai. Joh troll karte hai, acchi baat hai, khush rahe apne zindagi mein (I don’t care about those people. The ones who are trolling, good for them. Be happy). What about those millions of people who could connect and resonate with it? Mere liye woh important hai (For me, that is important).”

Her words reflected a calm confidence, one rooted in personal belief rather than public validation.

Why doesn’t Sudha feel answerable to critics?

Sudha went on to explain that she has never lived her life worrying about public opinion. Calling herself a self-made woman, the actor said she continues to live with dignity, faith and the blessings she believes guide her journey.

She also drew parallels with her past struggles, reminding people that judgment is nothing new for her. The Naagin actor added, “In my life, I have never thought about log kya bolenge. Even after my accident, logon ne kaha tha ki kya bewakoofi kar rahi ho tum (Even after my accident, people said I was being foolish for the activities I did). Lekin jab wahi ek success story ban jata hai, log usi ke baare mein charcha karte hai (But once it becomes a success story, people only talk about it).”

For Sudha, criticism fades once perseverance turns into achievement.

What happened in the viral Jagran video?

Earlier this week, multiple clips from a Jagran surfaced online showing Sudha in an emotionally charged, trance-like state. She was seen jumping, crying and reacting intensely as bhajans played in the background. Some attendees tried to calm her down, while others looked on in concern.

Dressed in a red and white saree, with a headband reading Jai Mata Di, Sudha appeared completely absorbed in the devotional atmosphere. The visuals sparked mixed reactions, devotion for some, disbelief for others.

Sudha Chandran’s journey so far

Sudha has enjoyed renewed popularity in recent years for her role as the manipulative Yamini Raheja in the first two seasons of Naagin. She has also been part of iconic television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Mata Ki Chowki: Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti.

Through it all, Sudha Chandran continues to stand by one belief, faith is personal, and not every experience needs to be explained to the world.