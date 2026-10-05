Sudha Chandran recalls pay disparity in her early TV days: ‘When I started playing Ramola Sikand’ | Exclusive

From her classical dance career to becoming a familiar face on television, Sudha Chandran looks back at the experiences that shaped her long journey in entertainment.

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Sudha Chandran on how pay disparity has changed (PC: IMDb)

Sudha Chandran is a respected name in Indian entertainment, known for her work in television as well as her achievements as a classical Bharatanatyam dancer. Over the years, she has delivered memorable performances and become a familiar face to audiences through popular shows including Kaahin Kissii Roz and Naagin. After building a strong legacy on television, the veteran actor is now exploring the growing world of digital storytelling. She will next be seen in the micro-drama Hisab Barabar, where she plays the role of a mother. Streaming on the TukTuki App, the series gives her an opportunity to take on a fresh role while bringing her experienced screen presence to a new format.

Sudha Chandran on pay disparity then and now

During an exclusive conversation with India.com, Sudha Chandran was asked about pay disparity in the entertainment industry and whether she feels the situation has changed, the veteran actress said, “The industry has definitely evolved, but I think there is still room for greater parity. When I started, the remuneration structures were very different. For instance, when I started playing Ramola Sikand, I was earning around Rs 3,000 per day, whereas today I earn substantially more. But for me, the journey has never been only about money. It is also about the respect, recognition and opportunities that come with your work.”

She further said, “I do believe that when an actor, irrespective of gender, is bringing audiences and adding value to a project, that contribution should be recognised and compensated fairly. The conversation around pay has certainly become more open today, which I think is a positive step, but there is still more progress to be made.”

Sudha Chandran on making every strong character different

During the conversation, Sudha Chandran was also asked about playing strong women across her career and how she makes every new character feel different. She said, “For me, the key is not to repeat myself. Even if two characters are strong or negative, their motivations, emotional worlds and ways of expressing themselves have to be different. I have consciously tried to avoid stereotypical portrayals because every woman has her own circumstances, vulnerabilities and strengths.”

She further said, “I look for the layers within a character because that is what makes the performance interesting. Before approaching a role, I try to understand what drives that woman, what she fears and what she wants, because those details naturally make one character different from another.”

Sudha Chandran on exploring new formats from films to micro-dramas

Sudha Chandran was also asked what keeps her excited about moving from films like Mayuri to television and now micro-dramas. The veteran actress and dancing legend said, “I think curiosity keeps me going. I have never wanted to be confined to one image or one medium. Mayuri gave me my beginning, television gave me some of my most memorable characters, and now formats like micro-dramas are opening another avenue for storytelling.”

Sudha further said, “Working with TukTuki on Hisab Barabar has been another opportunity to experience how the industry is evolving and how audiences are discovering stories in newer ways. Every generation consumes content differently, and as an artist, I find it exciting to evolve along with the audience. As long as there are interesting characters and stories to explore, I don’t see a reason to stop experimenting.”