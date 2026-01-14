Sudha Kongara addresses social media controversy over Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, hints at targeting by Thalapathy Vijay fans

Home

Director Sudha Kongara addresses the recent social media debate over Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, hinting at targeted backlash by Thalapathy Vijay fans over Jana Nayagan feud.

The discussion around Parasakthi has taken a new turn as its director, Sudha Kongara opened up about the challenges the film is facing beyond the big screen. While the movie was expected to spark conversations due to its political backdrop, the attention has now shifted to social media, where the filmmaker believes the narrative around her film is being deliberately distorted.

Sudha Kongara speaks on online backlash

In a recent interview, Sudha Kongara addressed the growing criticism and trolling directed at Parasakthi. She revealed that the film faced what she described as “defamation of the worst kind,” carried out by anonymous social media accounts. According to her, this wave of negativity arrived at a crucial time when the film still has a long road ahead in terms of reaching audiences. She explained that in today’s marketing-driven environment, allowing a film to speak for itself is no longer enough, especially when misinformation spreads faster than facts.

Sudha Kongara’s hint towards toxicity from fans

When asked where the backlash was coming from, Sudha stopped short of naming anyone directly but strongly hinted at a specific fan base. She referred to a viral post on X that mocked the film’s censor process and suggested that the makers should apologise to “Anna fans” (referring to Thalapathy Vijay) to ensure the film’s success. The message implied that the movie’s fate depended not on certification or content, but on seeking approval from fans of another major star. Sudha said such comments made it clear where the slander was originating from, even if names were not taken.

The release pressure on Parasakthi

Sudha also shared that she did not have the time or energy to challenge the CBFC’s cut list, as her focus remained on releasing the film smoothly. With the film aiming to gain momentum during the Pongal weekend, she expressed hope that audiences would look past the noise and engage with the story on its own merit. The pressure increased after the film’s release date shifted, following issues that initially hinted at a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan.

More about Parasakthi

Released on January 10, 2026, Parasakthi is a period political drama starring Sivakarthikeyan in his 25th lead role. Set during the 1965 anti-Hindi imposition protests in Madras State, the film follows brothers Chezhiyan and Chinna, played by Sivakarthikeyan and Atharvaa. The story tracks Chezhiyan’s journey from a quiet railway worker to the leader of a student resistance group called the Puranaanooru Squad, as they stand up against a powerful intelligence officer portrayed by Ravi Mohan.

