Sudhir Dalvi’s wife recalls how Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar helped during his illness: ‘First to help…’

Sudhir Dalvi’s family has opened up about the challenging phase following his hospitalisation and remembered the support extended by several members of the Hindi film industry.

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Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar extended financial help to Sudhir Dalvi (PC: Instagram)

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi went through a difficult health battle last year after being hospitalised with serious complications caused by sepsis. The prolonged treatment also placed a financial strain on his family as his hospital bills continued to rise. Now his wife, Suhas Dalvi, has spoken about the support they received during that period. In an interview, she recalled how several people from the film industry stepped forward when the family was struggling with the expenses. Among those she specifically remembered were Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar. She also spoke about the support received from Sai Baba devotees and said the kindness shown to her family left her overwhelmed.

What did Sudhir Dalvi’s wife say about the actors?

In an interview with Subhash K Jha for BollySpice, Suhas Dalvi spoke about the financial difficulties faced by the family during Sudhir’s hospitalisation. She said several people offered help after learning that the family was finding it difficult to manage the medical expenses.

Read more: Actor Sudhir Dalvi gets Janakavi P Sawlaram award

She said, “He is at home now. He still has to walk with the help of a walker, and his mind is disoriented. But he is happy to be home. So am I. The hospital was not only expensive, the aura of being in a hospital is also very intimidating for a patient.”

Suhas then recalled the support that came from the entertainment industry.

She said, “When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help financially. I can’t immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar were among the first to help. There were so many others from the film industry and outside. My husband is best known for playing Sai Baba. So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we’ve become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband’s illness is overwhelming.”

What did Suhas say about the financial assistance?

According to Suhas the family was also receiving monthly financial assistance from a film association. However she said they were requesting the association to redirect that money towards someone else who needed it more. She explained that Sudhir had received the medical treatment he needed and that at this stage the family was primarily seeking prayers for his recovery. His recovery has been slow and he continues to require assistance while walking.

When was Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised?

Sudhir was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in October 2025 after developing serious complications linked to sepsis. The infection reportedly affected his joints and resulted in a loss of mobility in his limbs. His condition required a prolonged stay in the intensive care unit.

The family had already spent close to Rs 10 lakh on his treatment and doctors indicated that the total expenses could rise beyond Rs 15 lakh. In December 2025 the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust was permitted to provide financial assistance to the veteran actor. The trust subsequently contributed Rs 11 lakh towards his treatment.

Who is Sudhir Dalvi?

Sudhir Dalvi has worked across films and television for more than three decades. He became widely recognised for playing Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. His portrayal of Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba became one of the most recognised performances of his career earning him the prestigious Best Character Artist accolade from Film World magazine. The role helped establish him as a familiar face among audiences.

He later appeared in films including Kranti, Satyamev Jayate, Khudgarz, Guru and Khal Nayak. His television credits include Buniyaad, Chanakya, Jai Hanuman, Vishnu Puran and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.