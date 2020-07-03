Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Dev Mohan and Jayasurya has released on an OTT platform – Amazon Prime Video, on July 3, 2020. It is the first mainstream Malayalam film. The romantic thriller film written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas has now become the latest target of piracy and has been leaked online for free HD downloading on the infamous piracy site, Tamilrockers. Within a few hours of its release, the film is available in a high definition (HD) version. Now, it might affect the viewership on Amazon Prime. Also Read - Naked Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Sufiyum Sujatayum is also available on Telegram, MovieRulz, and more sites in HD quality.

Sufiyum Sujatayum is a fairytale romance and as a musical drama produced by Vijay Babu through the company Friday Film House. The film is based on Sufi and Sujata's love story. They are the two innocent characters. Sufi is a mute girl who is in love with her neighbour, a Sufi priest but her father gets her married off to a well-do-to NRI in Dubai. Ten years have passed since and she thinks that she's left that love in her past… until, one day, she gets a call. Her husband, Rajeev, decides to bring her back to the village.

Talking about Sufiyum Sujatayum, Aditi said, “It’s a very delicate and sensitive film. I admire love stories, and I love doing them, and I hope the OTT audience feels the same way after a string of thrillers released.”



However, this is not the first time the piracy leaked the film or a web series. Earlier, Bulbbul, Ponmagal Vandhal, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.