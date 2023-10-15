Home

Entertainment

Sugandha Mishra Announces Pregnancy in Maternity Photoshoot With Sanket Bhosale: ‘Best Is Yet To Come’

Sugandha Mishra Announces Pregnancy in Maternity Photoshoot With Sanket Bhosale: ‘Best Is Yet To Come’

Sugandha Mishra recently announced pregnancy in maternity photoshoot with standup comedian Sanket Bhosale.

Sugandha Mishra Announces Pregnancy in Maternity Photoshoot With Sanket Bhosale: 'Best Is Yet To Come'

Sugandha Mishra Announces Pregnancy in Maternity Photoshoot: Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale recently announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures of their maternity photoshoot. Sugandha and Sanket posed for a beach photoshoot as the former flaunted her baby bump in the adorable and mushy photos. The couple are well known standup comedians who have a huge fan following. While Sugandha is known for imitating Kangana Ranaut, Sanket shot to fame with his mimicry of Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others Bollywood celebrities. Fans and well-wishers congratulated the duo after they posted a heartfelt message about their pregnancy on Instagram.

Trending Now

SUGANDHA MISHRA-SANKET BHOSALE SHARE MATERNITY PHOTOSHOOT PICS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugandhaa S Misshra (@sugandhamishra23)

You may like to read

BOLLYWOOD AND TELEVIOSN CELEBS CONGRATULATE SUGANDHA MISHRA AND SANKET BHOSALE

Sugandha captioned her post as, “The Best Is Yet To Come…Cant Wait To Meet Our New Addition

kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on ♾️”. Tabu commented, “Congratulations”. Bharti Singh wrote, “congratulations dear god bless you ❤️”. Ridhima Pandit also commented, “Wowww amazing news guys congratulations.. God blesssss ❤️❤️❤️”. Mukti Mohan wrote, “Wowwww Badhaaiyaan jiiii Love youuu❤️”. While Nauheed Cyrusi commented, “OMGGG Congratulations…Hope Beabssss has been blocked from this post”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES