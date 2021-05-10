Mumbai: Newly married Sugandha Mishra took to Instagram sharing a video from her husband Sanket Bhosle’s birthday celebration at home. In the video, Sanket can be seen cutting a cake while a few of their fans also joined in. Sharing the video, Suganda wished her husband a very happy birthday. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra Shares A Hearwarming Post On Hubby Sanket's Birthday: 'Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you'

While Sugandha celebrated Sanket’s birthday, what caught everyone’s attention was a police officer in the video. Yes, a cop was also seen standing in their home amidst the celebration. While several fans took to the comment section asking what was the cop doing there, there has been no clarification on the same so far. Also Read - FIR Against Sugandha Mishra For Violating COVID Guidelines at Her Wedding, FIR Says: Gathered Above 100 People Instead of 40

Even Sanket Bhosle shared the same video on his Instagram handle and wrote, ” … @sugandhamishra23.”

On Sunday, Sugandha shared a heartwarming post on social media wishing her husband and comedian Sanket on his birthday. She showered a series of pictures and showered love on hubby Sanket.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale were Co-stars on the ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ and got married last month. The couple tied the knot at a resort in Phagwara. Several pictures from their wedding functions had flooded social media, leaving fans tear-eyed. Sugandha has also been booked post her marriage for defying coronavirus norms. The case was registered against Sugandha, the bridegroom’s side, the owner of the resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding. The case was filed under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.