Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Ludhiana, have been sharing adorable videos on social media. A latest funny video was shared by Sanket on how his life has changed after marriage. Such content can lift your mood and help build your resilience to stress. While sharing the video, he wrote: “#shaadi ke baad ”. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra Shares Her Mesmerising Pictures From Bridal Photoshoot And It's All About 'Sugz Ka Swag'

The video shows Sanket is lying on his bed and Sugandha holds a tea cup. She asks her husband what kind of tea he would like to drink. Sanket gets excited that his wife will prepare tea and tells her the choice of his ingredients. Instead, Sugandha tells Sanket to do self service. Sanket captioned the video as: “#shaadi ke baad ” Also Read - Sanket Bhosle Gets Teary-Eyed As He Gives Emotional Speech For Sugandha Mishra | Watch

Watch the video here: