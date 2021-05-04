A few days ago, Sugandha shared a video on her Instagram account which is all things love. In the video, Sanket can be seen getting emotional and teary-eyed as he gives an emotional speech for his ladylove. Bhosale can be heard saying: “Tu bahot khatarnaak hai yaar’ leaving everyone in splits. He added, “Mere hisaab se ladkiyon ko khatarnaak hi hona chahiye. Itni khatarnaak lekin koi ladki nahi ho sakti, ki uske pyaar me hi gir jaao aap. (I feel every girl should be dangerous but not so that you end up falling in love with her).”
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle have tied the knot. The couple got married on Monday (April 26) in a private wedding ceremony in the presence of their close family members and close friends in Ludhiana.