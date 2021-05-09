Mumbai: Newly married Sugandha Mishra shared a heartwarming post for her husband and comedian Sanket on his birthday. She took to social media sharing a series of pictures and showered love on her hubby. Also Read - FIR Against Sugandha Mishra For Violating COVID Guidelines at Her Wedding, FIR Says: Gathered Above 100 People Instead of 40

Sharing the pictures, Sugandhi wished birthday to her husband and wrote, "I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you….U Never Cease to Amaze me…Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do…U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend…Happy Birthday Hubby." In the pictures, while Sugandha can be seen wearing a silver-coloured ensemble, Sanket is wearing a white shirt paired with black trousers. Sanket was quick to drop several red hear emojis in the comment section of Sugandha's post. "Thank you my Love …Love you forever n ever," he wrote.

Sugandha's adorable post has left fans in complete awe with several fans dropping heart emojis in the comment section. 'Lovely Couple,' one of their fans wrote.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale were Co-stars on the ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ and got married last month. The couple tied the knot at a resort in Phagwara. Several pictures from their wedding functions had flooded social media, leaving fans tear-eyed. Sugandha has also been booked post her marriage for defying coronavirus norms. The case was registered against Sugandha, the bridegroom’s side, the owner of the resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding. The case was filed under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar