A popular actor and comedian Sugandha Mishra who rose to fame with her hilarious antics at The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by ace comedian Kapil Sharma recently spoke on her sudden exit from the show. She revealed a few things in an interview with Koimoi, which made several headlines. Sugandha mentioned that things were not the same after Sunil Grover's exit. After Kapil and Sunil's spat in 2017, many comedians left the show and Kapil also didn't call Sugandha back.

Talking about the format of the show and her exit, she said, "Every show has a journey. After Sunil Grover Ji left, there were many changes happened in the format of the show. And we were not called again. I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there."

When asked about her plans to join the show back, she told the portal, "There are no plans right now as I am already keeping very busy with one show on Star Plus. It's a daily show and my schedule has been very hectic. We are shooting for it almost every day. Also, I am bound with a contract that for some time, I will not be doing something else. So, for right now, there are no plans to join The Kapil Sharma Show but aisa Kuch socha nhi hai ki life me kabhi nahi jaenge. Agar life mein kabhi time aaya, situation aayi, so definitely I will be back."

She even talked about her experience at The Kapil Sharma Show. She said, “Once we used to get done with a basic script, most of the things on the show were impromptu. I remember the prank that they planned with Shah Rukh Khan. I cried when that happened as I had no idea about it. Kapil knows that I love singing. He made SRK ask that to me, ‘why don’t you sing.’ That was the biggest prank of my life. There are so many moments. We all used to perform together, it was super fun.”

As of now, Sugandha is doing a unique quiz show for Flipkart named Prize Wali Paathshala.