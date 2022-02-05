Looks like lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are celebrating the weekend with some sauce and a whole lot of spice. Both Arjun and Malaika often leave mushy and cute comments on each other’s posts as the two have already made their relationship Instagram official. Arjun kickstarted the weekend by sharing a picture of a Korean hot sauce on his Instagram story and wrote, “She knows how to add the spice & make things saucy. (LITERALLY)”. Arjun was referring to his ladylove, Malaika.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Celebrate Amrita Arora's Birthday, Call Her 'Glue of The Gang'

Malaika soon reposted Arjun’s story on her Instagram handle with a super cute caption and even wrote that Arjun is ‘loving the sauce’. She wrote, “Hehehe ur addicted….”. The spicy banter between the two turned heads and got the fans talking about the couple’s steamy chemistry. Take a look at Malaika’s post below: Also Read - 3 Face Yoga Exercises for Glowing Skin, Courtesy Malaika Arora

Malaika and Arjun were last seen together at Amrita Arora’s birthday party. The two were papped and their photographs went viral on Instagram. Earlier this year, rumours about Arjun and Malaika’s break-up had surfaced. Arjun was quick to dismiss them and clarified that there is no trouble in paradise. What do you think of their social media banter? Sound off in the comments below. Also Read - 'Women Are Always Judged...: Malaika Arora Breaks Silence on Being Criticised For Dressing up Her Way