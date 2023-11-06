Home

Suhana Khan and Agysta Nanda were spotted at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party and a viral video is now adding fuel to their 'rumoured' romance. Here's what the internet is saying.

Mumbai: Luxury fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Sunday, November 6, 2023, hosted a grand party ahead of Diwali. Manish’s grand party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Gauri Khan, and several others. However, ‘The Archies’ co-stars Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan caught everyone’s attention on social media. Agastya, who’s the son of Navya Nanda, daughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, added sparks to the rumours of dating Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter at the star-studded bash.

The rumoured couple was seen posing together at the grand party. And the fans couldn’t resist expressing their excitement on social media. The video went viral in no time, receiving all kinds of reactions.

Check out The Video of Agyasta Nanda’s Viral Video With Suhana Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Suhana and Agastya were standing together as they exited the party venue and fans couldn’t help but notice their amazing chemistry in the video. This is the second time the Archies actor is seen escorting his co-star from a party. Earlier, a video of Agastya went viral in which he blew a flying kiss to Suhana as while escorting her to her car after a party. In response to the video, fans on social media commented, “Everyone in Bollywood is more or less like couples (sic).” Another fan commented, “Both of them just looking like a Wow (sic).”

In another video from MM’s Diwali party, the duo is simply gazing on while standing together. Here’s what trending on the internet:

How gorgeous #SuhanaKhan looking in a beautiful lehnga as she’s present at #ManishMalhotra‘s Diwali party with team #TheArchies! ✨ pic.twitter.com/sSNuv9Uogj — Suhana Khan (@SuhanaKhanClub) November 6, 2023

Here’s what another fan of Suhana Khan had to share over the rumoured dating between ‘The Archies’ co-star.

HAHA Suhana Khan Trolled an Instagram User (named agastya.nanda) who tried to troll her for Posting Selfies. #Suhanakhan

Suhana Mass 💥 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/j1lY7I6VJi — RONNIE. (@CR7XIites) November 14, 2020

Suhana and Agastya knew each other even before they starred together in the Netflix movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar. However, it is believed that the two started dating each other on the sets of the film. Do you like the two together? They certainly look cute… don’t they?

