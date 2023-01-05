Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda Are Dating? Latter Introduces Her as Partner

Suhana Khan Dating Agastya Nanda: Social media has surprised netizens in 2023 with dating reports. After a fan theory on Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan’s dating went viral, another piece of news started scrolling our feeds that suggested that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is dating Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda. A Hindustan Times report has confirmed the news that the star kids are allegedly in a relationship.

Suhana accompanied Agastya to a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family and Nanda introduced her as his partner to all his family members, said an HT source. It all started on the set of Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, which is their debut acting project. The source further said, “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learned about their bond in August 2022”. It is being said that Agastya’s mum, Shweta Bachchan, “loves” Suhana and “approves of the relationship”.

Well, none of the two have confirmed their relationship on social media or on any platform. When tried contacting Agastya and Suhana, they remained unavailable.

Apart from Suhana and Agastya, The Archies will mark the big Bollywood debut of Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor too. The movie will also feature Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. It is slated for a release on OTT this year.