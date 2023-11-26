Home

Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda’s Dance at The Archies Event Gives Annual School Function Vibes Say Netizens

The Archies, a musical comedy directed by Zoya Akhtar, will mark the Bollywood debuts of several young performers this year. The lead cast, which includes Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, is busy promoting the movie in anticipation of its upcoming release date. During one of the promotional events, SRK’s daughter Suhana who is rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya danced their way to our hearts.

In one of the viral videos, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda danced together. Suhana wore a mini multicoloured dress with a delicate cross motif close to the neck for the occasion. She accessorized her appearance with a chic hairdo, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and pink lips. Agastya, on the other hand, looked sharp wearing all black with a brown jacket. The duo undoubtedly had some great moves and fantastic chemistry. However, internet users were not quite happy with the viral video. They also found it similar to a high school’s annual function event.

WATCH Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda’s Viral Dance Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The video went viral in no time as netizens began to react. They dropped thumbs-down emoji and felt bad for Suhana and Agastya. While many hailed the rumoured couple, others found it embarrassing. One of the users wrote, “Baccho ka annual function lag raha hai 😆😅😁 (sic).” Another user wrote, “5th clas ke bacho ka annual function lag rha ha 😂 (sic).” The third user wrote, “More like school gathering going on😭😂 (sic).”

The entire cast was also spotted dancing at the OTT movie’s song premiere recently. Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, were seen in the video dancing to the Javed Akhtar song Va Va Voom, which is performed by Tejas.

The American comic book franchise The Archies is getting a desi adaptation thanks to Zoya Akhtar. The filmmaker made the decision to turn it into an over-the-top film and cast up-and-coming professionals. The entire cast is busy promoting the film as its release date draws near.

